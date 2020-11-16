Biden meets with tech, retail, auto CEOs, labor leaders

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden arrives to receive a virtual briefing on the economy with his economic advisers in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden planned to meet with labor leaders and chief executives from tech, retail and auto companies on Monday during a conference call on the economy, a transition aide said.

The chief executives are General Motors Co’s Mary Barra, Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, Target Corp’s Brian Cornell and Gap Inc’s Sonia Syngal, the aide said, while labor leaders include AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka and the heads of the Service Employees International Union and United Auto Workers.