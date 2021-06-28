Biden will meet with voting rights advocates Monday - White House

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with voting rights advocates and government officials today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
Biden and fellow Democrats are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to pass election-related bills in multiple states which civil rights and voting activists say could restrict the number of people who come to the polls.
Reporting by Heather Timmons, Editing by Franklin Paul
