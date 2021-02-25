Senate majority approves Biden's pick Granholm to head Energy Department, voting continues

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed President Joe Biden’s nominee, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, to serve as secretary of the Department of Energy.

As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed Granholm by 54 to 32, more than the simple majority needed.

Granholm wants to boost domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles and supports U.S. mining of critical minerals. The energy secretary oversees the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, the emergency petroleum reserve, and is a member of the president’s cabinet. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)