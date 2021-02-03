Biden to speak broadly on foreign policy in State Department visit: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will speak broadly about foreign policy when he visits the State Department on Thursday, but will not offer specifics on policy, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.

Psaki reiterated that Biden believes the United States must work closely with allies on China, a relationship his Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said is arguably the most important Washington has in the world.