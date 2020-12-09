Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxes

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden, celebrates onstage at the election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a statement.