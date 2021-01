Kamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a bible during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kamala Harris was sworn in as U.S. vice president on Wednesday, becoming the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office.