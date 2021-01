Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday during a ceremony at a heavily protected U.S. Capitol, ending the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.