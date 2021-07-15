McConnell says all U.S. Senate Republicans will vote no on $3.5 trln budget bill: Fox News interview

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Mitch McConnell looks on following the weekly Senate lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday all Republicans in the chamber will vote no on a potential $3.5 trillion budget bill Democrats are working on.

“There won’t be any Republican support for this and hopefully some brave Democrats will stand up and say ‘I’m not going to do this’ for the country,” McConnell said in a Fox News interview, saying that if the vote falls along party lines, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, would have to act as the tie-breaker. “Every Democrat will own this if it happens.”