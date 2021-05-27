McConnell says Republicans' infrastructure proposal not final offer -CNBC

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference with fellow Republican senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republicans’ counter offer to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan was not a final offer and that his caucus was open to continued talks on a possible bipartisan deal.

McConnell, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said Republicans were open to more spending on infrastructure but that the money should come from funds already allotted to states and localities under earlier COVID-19 relief bills.