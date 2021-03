FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled opposition to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday, saying he would not support “massive tax increases” or spending that could balloon the federal debt.