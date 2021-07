WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement reached in the Senate shows “that our democracy can function, deliver, and do big things.”

He said in a statement the deal would not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year, nor did it include a gas tax increase or a fee on electric vehicles. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)