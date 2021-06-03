White House says can close gap with Republicans in infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The White House believes it can close the gap with Republicans in negotiations on a big infrastructure package, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday after President Joe Biden suggested dropping his plans to hike corporate tax rates as high as 28%.

Psaki told reporters that Biden had suggested setting a minimum tax rate for companies at 15% as one option to facilitate an agreement with Republicans, but was keeping its options open as the negotiations continued.

“This is not a new idea. This is a component of what he’s proposed for a pay-for that he’s lifting up as a question as to whether they can agree to that,” Psaki said. “That’s what he’s putting forward as an idea.” (Reporting by Steve Holland, Andrea Shalal, Tim Ahmann and Nandita Bose, Editing by Franklin Paul)