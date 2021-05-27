White House, lawmakers to work on infrastructure next week -White House

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it was concerned the Republican infrastructure proposal does not provide substantial new funds and it was not clear on how the plan would be paid for.

“We are also continuing to explore other proposals that we hope will emerge,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. She said the Biden administration would work with Congress next week to negotiate a plan. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey;)