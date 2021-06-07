Biden to resume negotiations with Republican Senator Capito on infrastructure this week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV) look up during an infrastructure meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to talk to Republican Senator Shelley Capito on Monday or Tuesday to continue negotiations on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Biden rejected the latest Republican infrastructure counteroffer on Friday but said he planned to meet with Capito on Monday to see if the two sides can find a path forward. Psaki now says the discussion may not take place until Tuesday.

On Friday, the White House said Biden also plans to engage with senators from both parties about a “more substantial package,” signaling the administration was exploring options beyond the Capito discussions.