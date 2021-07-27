Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

U.S. bipartisan infrastructure bill may extend broadband payment help enacted during pandemic -sources

By Jarrett Renshaw

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators and the White House are considering extending a COVID-era program that helped lower-income Americans get broadband access as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Lawmakers passed the $3.2 billion emergency program last year as a way to help struggling Americans secure broadband internet access during the COVID pandemic. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up