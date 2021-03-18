U.S. transport chief to testify on Biden infrastructure push

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will testify March 25 before a key U.S. House panel on the Biden administration’s infrastructure push.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Peter DeFazio said Buttigieg will testify as lawmakers are working on a “transformational surface transportation reauthorization legislation.” President Joe Biden called for a $2 trillion boost to infrastructure as a candidate, but has not offered a specific plan for what he plans to seek from Congress. (Reporting by David Shepardson)