White House says it has pared down infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had lowered the cost of its proposed infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion as a counterproposal to a package put forward by a group of Republican lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new proposal would be released later on Friday. She said some aspects that had been removed would find their way into other bills. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)