FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday called the ongoing talks with Iran on rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal a constructive early step and would not put a timeline on any decisions.

The United States and Iran are holding indirect talks this week in Vienna over a return to the accord.