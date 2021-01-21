White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from journalists in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen the nuclear constraints on Iran and the issue will be part of President Joe Biden’s early consultations with foreign counterparts and allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden has said that if Tehran resumed strict compliance with the 2015 agreement - under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions - Washington would too.