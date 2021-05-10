Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biden says unemployed Americans offered a job must take it or lose benefits

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs.

“If you’re receiving unemployment benefits and you’re offered a suitable job, you can’t refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits,” Biden said.

