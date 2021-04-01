RPT-White House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues

(Repeats to additional customers)

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Two top White House aides will host a meeting on the resiliency of the U.S. supply chain amid a broader policy review on the issue, an official said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would be hosted by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and a top economic aide, Brian Deese. She did not provide further details on when the meeting would take place, who else would attend, or what would be discussed. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)