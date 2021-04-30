U.S. extends transit face mask requirements through Sept. 13

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said ON Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks through Sept. 13 to address the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration requirements that took effect Feb. 1 were to set to expire May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)