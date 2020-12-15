EXCLUSIVE-Biden taps former EPA chief for White House climate coordinator role -sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will name Gina McCarthy, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration to a new role leading domestic climate policy coordination at the White House, two sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

McCarthy will lead inter-agency efforts to coordinate domestic climate change policy and serve as a counterpart to John Kerry, who Biden appointed as his special envoy on climate change. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)