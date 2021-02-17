Biden picks ex-Obama official for Medicare agency - Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has selected former Obama administration official Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brooks-LaSure would direct an agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid, the public health insurance programs for older Americans and the poor.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the report.

Brooks-LaSure served as a senior official at CMS during the administration of former president Barack Obama.