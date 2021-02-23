Lawmakers plan to meet with Biden Wednesday on supply chain-source

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss supply chain issues, including semiconductor chips, a congressional source said on Tuesday.
The source said the lawmakers, from both the Senate and the House of Representatives, are expected to learn more about an executive order the Biden administration has been discussing on supply chain issues.
