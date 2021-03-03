Senate panel advances USTR, Treasury nominees; ties on HHS nominee Becerra

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s nominees for U.S. Trade Representative and Deputy Treasury Secretary, but voted in a tie on Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra.

The approval votes for USTR nominee Katherine Tai and Treasury nominee Wally Adeyemo sends their nominations to the full Senate. But the Finance Committee Chairman said he would report the tie vote on Becerra to the secretary of the Senate for a decision by the Senate’s majority and minority leaders. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)