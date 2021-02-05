Middle East to be focus of Biden National Security Council meeting - Psaki

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Members of U.S. President Joe Biden’s National Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the Middle East, but no policy decisions will be taken, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“The focus is broadly on the Middle East. I’m sure Iran will be a part of the discussion,” Psaki told a White House briefing. “It’s not a decisional meeting.”

Biden will not attend the meeting, she said.

(This story corrects to make clear Biden will not attend NSC meeting)