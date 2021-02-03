Biden administration will restart permitting for major U.S. offshore wind project

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday said it would restart permitting for Vineyard Wind, which is set to become the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, reversing a Trump administration decision that canceled the permitting process late last year.

Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Avangrid Inc , a unit of Spain’s Iberdrola, and Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The project is located 15 miles (24.1 km) off the coast of Massachusetts. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)