FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama sits next to Commander of Central Command Gen. Lloyd Austin III during in a briefing from top military leaders while at U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin for defense secretary, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the discussions.