Iran a threat to U.S. allies, forces in Middle East: Biden's Pentagon nominee

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Retired Army General Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon, said on Tuesday that Iran posed a threat to American allies in the region and forces stationed there.

“Iran continues to be a destabilizing element in the region. ... It does present a threat to our partners in the region and those forces that we have stationed in the region,” Austin said during his confirmation hearing.

“If Iran were ever to get a nuclear capability, most every problem we deal with in the region would be tougher to deal with because of that,” he added.