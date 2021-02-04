Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
U.S. Markets

Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board member

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew from consideration Donald Trump’s contentious nomination of Judy Shelton to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.

Shelton had come under fire for inconsistent and controversial views, including an embrace of the gold standard and a shifting stance on interest rates as control of the White House passed from Democrat Barack Obama to Trump, a Republican.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up