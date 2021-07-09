Biden fires Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post that he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn’t over.

“Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested, and he was notified his employment as Commissioner was terminated immediately,” said a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said Saul had taken “actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda.”

Saul, who in 2019 was sworn in, told the Post: “I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security.”

Deputy Commissioner David Black, also a Trump appointee, was also asked to resign and complied, the White House official said.

Biden has appointed Kilolo Kijakazi as acting commissioner while the search for a commissioner and deputy commissioner is conducted, the official said.

The Social Security Administration, which oversees programs that provide financial support to the elderly and disabled, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech)