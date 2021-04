FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak about loosening coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mask guidelines outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will offer an optimistic assessment of the United States’ progress emerging from a devastating pandemic, saying that “America is on the move again,” according to excerpts of his first speech to Congress.