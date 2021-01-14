Pelosi and Schumer pledge quick action on Biden stimulus package

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Congress would get right to work on President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

“The emergency relief framework announced by the incoming Biden-Harris administration tonight is the right approach,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. “We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden’s vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)