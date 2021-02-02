Biden to issue executive order requiring review of critical supply chains -sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning to take an executive action mandating a review of critical U.S. supply chains, focusing on both government contractors and private industry with an eye to securing U.S. industrial supplies from competitors including China, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The order, which will mandate a 100-day review, will focus heavily on supplies needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis, but also include an analysis of critical technology and raw materials, the sources said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt)