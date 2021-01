U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks after receiving the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has resigned at President-elect Joe Biden’s request, MSNBC reported on Wednesday, as Biden was poised to be sworn in as the country’s 46th president amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.