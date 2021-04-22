FACTBOX-U.S. top income, capital gains tax rates through the years

April 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is proposing to roughly double the top U.S. capital gains tax rate to a record 43.4% on those earning over $1 million a year to pay for new child care, early education programs and paid leave for U.S. workers. The administration wants to raise the top capital gains tax rate to 39.6% - the same as its proposed top income tax rate - while retaining a 3.8% investment income tax imposed on individuals earning more than $200,000 a year, according to sources familiar with the proposal. The 3.8% tax was implemented in 2013 as part of the Affordable Care Act. The plan faces stiff opposition from Republicans in Congress, but if enacted, would put long-term capital gains tax rates at their highest level since the 1920s. The following table shows major changes in maximum income and capital gains tax rates through the years. Year Maximum tax Maximum tax rate on rate long- on ordinary term capital gains income income (%) (%) 1913-1921 7-77 7-77 1922-1933 24-73 12.5 1934-1937 63-79 18.9-23.7 1938-1941 79-81.1 15 1942-1951 82-94 25 1952-1953 92 26 1954-1963 91 25 1964-1967 70-77 25 1968 75.3 26.9 1969 77 27.5 1970 71.8 30.2 1971 70 32.5 1972-1975 70 35 1976 70 35 1977 70 35 1978 70 33.8 1979-1980 70 28 1981 70 20 1982-1983 50 20 1984-1986 50 20 1987 38 28 1988-1990 28 28 1991-1992 31 28 1993-1996 39.6 28 1997 39.6 20 1998-2001 39.6 20 2002 38.6 20 2003-2012 35 15 2013-2017 39.6 23.8* 2018-2021 37 23.8* *Includes 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax for individuals with income of over $200,000 a year ($250,000 for married couples filing jointly) Sources: Congressional Research Service here, Internal Revenue Service. (Reporting By Dan Burns and David Lawder; Graphic by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)