FACTBOX-U.S. top income, capital gains tax rates through the years

By Reuters Staff

    April 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is proposing
to roughly double the top U.S. capital gains tax rate to a
record 43.4% on those earning over $1 million a year to pay for
new child care, early education programs and paid leave for U.S.
workers.
    The administration wants to raise the top capital gains tax
rate to 39.6% - the same as its proposed top income tax rate -
while retaining a 3.8% investment income tax imposed on
individuals earning more than $200,000 a year, according to
sources familiar with the proposal. The 3.8% tax was implemented
in 2013 as part of the Affordable Care Act.
    The plan faces stiff opposition from Republicans in
Congress, but if enacted, would put long-term capital gains tax
rates at their highest level since the 1920s. The following
table shows major changes in maximum income and capital gains
tax rates through the years.
     
 
 Year       Maximum tax  Maximum tax rate on
            rate         long-
            on ordinary  term capital gains
            income       income (%)
            (%)          
 1913-1921  7-77         7-77
 1922-1933  24-73        12.5
 1934-1937  63-79        18.9-23.7
 1938-1941  79-81.1      15
 1942-1951  82-94        25
 1952-1953  92           26
 1954-1963  91           25
 1964-1967  70-77        25
      1968  75.3         26.9
      1969  77           27.5
      1970  71.8         30.2
      1971  70           32.5
 1972-1975  70           35
      1976  70           35
      1977  70           35
      1978  70           33.8
 1979-1980  70           28
      1981  70           20
 1982-1983  50           20
 1984-1986  50           20
      1987  38           28
 1988-1990  28           28
 1991-1992  31           28
 1993-1996  39.6         28
      1997  39.6         20
 1998-2001  39.6         20
      2002  38.6         20
 2003-2012  35           15
 2013-2017  39.6         23.8*
                         
 2018-2021  37           23.8*
                         
    *Includes 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax for individuals
with income of over $200,000 a year ($250,000 for married
couples filing jointly) 
     Sources: Congressional Research Service here,
 Internal Revenue Service.
     

    
 (Reporting By Dan Burns and David Lawder; Graphic by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
