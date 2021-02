Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTerS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the next U.S. Trade Representative, said on Thursday that the United States can work with other countries to craft new trade rules in “grey areas” to hold China accountable.

Tai made the comment at her Senate confirmation hearing.