USTR nominee Tai says new tools needed to protect U.S. intellectual property

Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTerS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s top trade nominee, Katherine Tai, said on Thursday that she would like to explore developing new trade tools to protect U.S. intellectual property other than the “Section 301” law used by the Trump administration.

Tai, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, also said she would work to cooperate with countries in Asia on trade, but the world looks very different from 2015, when the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal was negotiated. Former President Donald Trump had pulled the United States out of TPP in 2017.