U.S. Senate confirms Buttigieg to head Transportation Department

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., January 21, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor who challenged Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday on a 86-13 vote to head the U.S. Transportation Department.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary.