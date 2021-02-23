Biden Treasury nominee Adeyemo says critical to hold China accountable

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, on Tuesday said it was important to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for U.S. companies.

“China is our top strategic competitor,” Adeyemo said his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. “Where China is not willing to play on a level playing field, it’s important that we hold them accountable to in the international system.”

He added that it would be best to take such action together in with other countries “to demonstrate to the Chinese that they’re isolated when they violate the rules.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)