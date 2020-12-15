U.S. Senate Democrat discussed climate crisis with Biden's No. 2 pick for Treasury

FILE PHOTO: Wally Adeyemo, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be deputy treasury secretary, speaks as President-elect Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said he discussed economic relief and the role the U.S. Treasury will play in tackling the climate crisis with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for the No. 2 spot at the agency on Tuesday.

Senator Ron Wyden said Wally Adeyemo was “eminently qualified” for the job and reiterated his support for getting the nomination through the committee as quickly as possible.

“We talked about addressing the climate crisis and how the Treasury Department will be central to that effort, as well as racial disparities in the tax code and lending programs,” he said.