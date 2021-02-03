U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account: State Department

FILE PHOTO: Linda Thomas-Greenfield attends the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 27, 2021. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs a confirmed ambassador to the United Nations if it is to hold China to account, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday after a vote on President Joe Biden’s nominee was delayed.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s vote on Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been delayed until Thursday, which could push her confirmation by the full Senate to next week or later.