Biden names ex-ambassador Power to lead U.S. international aid agency

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as his choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Power will rally the international community and work with our partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time — including COVID-19, climate change, global poverty, and democratic backsliding,” his transition team said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)