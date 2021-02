U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PORTAGE, Mich. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday said he is confident the United States will exceed his goal of delivering 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days of his term in office.