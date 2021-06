U.S. President Joe Biden boardS Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president.

“I have one, and I’ll be announcing it,” Biden told reporters before he boarded Air Force One.