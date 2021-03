U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the state of vaccinations during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday said 65% of Americans who are 65 years and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden also said his administration will meet its goal of giving out 100 million vaccine shots on Friday.

