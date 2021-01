FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Monday to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman Treasury secretary. Voting on her nomination is continuing.