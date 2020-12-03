White House coronavirus adviser Fauci to meet with Biden transition team -CNN

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci will meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden’s team on Thursday after President Donald Trump’s administration delayed the transition process for weeks amid a coronavirus surge.

Fauci has already met with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, he told CBS News in an interview. Fauci has become the most high-profile member of the White House task force in the months since the pandemic began, often clashing with Trump on how to protect Americans. CNN also confirmed the meeting. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)