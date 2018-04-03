U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday the dumping of biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia harms American producers, a move that locks in place duties on the imports.

The commission’s final phase determination followed a Commerce Department move in February to add anti-dumping duties of 60.44 percent to 276.65 percent to already steep anti-subsidy duties on imported biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu;)