FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 3:26 PM / a day ago

U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday the dumping of biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia harms American producers, a move that locks in place duties on the imports.

The commission’s final phase determination followed a Commerce Department move in February to add anti-dumping duties of 60.44 percent to 276.65 percent to already steep anti-subsidy duties on imported biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu;)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.